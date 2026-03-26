Comedian Bill Maher To Receive The 2026 Mark Twin Prize For American Humor

Washington, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that comedian and talk show host Bill Maher will be the recipient of the 27th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The prize, which recognizes the career accomplishments of notable comedians who have had a significant impact on American culture, will be awarded during a gala event on June 28, 2026, in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

“For nearly three decades, the Mark Twain Prize has celebrated some of the greatest minds in comedy,” said Roma Daravi, Vice President of Public Relations. “For even longer, Bill has been influencing American discourse—one politically incorrect joke at a time.”

“Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win,” said Bill Maher. “I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain.”

As the 2026 recipient, Maher will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt (1853–1940).

Previous recipients of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize include: Richard Pryor (1998), Jonathan Winters (1999), Carl Reiner (2000), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Bob Newhart (2002), Lily Tomlin (2003), Lorne Michaels (2004), Steve Martin (2005), Neil Simon (2006), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Tina Fey (2010), Will Ferrell (2011), Ellen DeGeneres (2012), Carol Burnett (2013), Jay Leno (2014), Eddie Murphy (2015), Bill Murray (2016), David Letterman (2017), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), Dave Chappelle (2019), Jon Stewart (2022), Adam Sandler (2023), Kevin Hart (2024), and Conan O’Brien (2025).