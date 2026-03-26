Darrell ‘Dash’ Crofts, Dead At 87

(CelebrityAccess) — Darrell George “Dash” Crofts, best known as one-half of the ’70s soft rock duo Seals & Crofts, died on March 25. He was 87.

News of his passing was announced by Lua Crofts Faragher on social media:

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved father and husband Darrell ‘Dash’ George Crofts, who passed away March 25, 2026, at the age of 87, surrounded by the love and prayers of his devoted wife and children. With sorrow and gratitude, we mourn a man whose loving-kindness, remarkable compassion, and beautiful, tender voice have uplifted hearts across the globe. We extend our gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support that we have received from around the world, and we celebrate and honor his legacy of service to mankind.”

A Texas native, Crofts met his future musical partner, Jim Seals, while still in high school. After relocating to Los Angeles, both he and Seals joined the rock band The Champs before Crofts was drafted in 1962 for a two-year hitch in the military.

In 1969, the pair launched Seals & Crofts. The duo went on to record multiple successful albums, powered by hits such as “Summer Breeze” and “Diamond Girl,” before parting ways in 1983.

They reunited several times, including in 1989 for several tours and again in 2004 to release the album Traces.

Crofts also pursued a solo career and released an album, Today, in 1998.

According to the San Antonio Press, Crofts is survived by his second wife, Louise Crofts; his children Lua, Faizi, and Amelia; and eight grandchildren.