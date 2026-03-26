George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic To Bring The Mothership Stage Show To The Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — 50 years after their first appearance in New Orleans, the legendary George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will bring their Mothership stage show to the Essence Festival of Culture on July 5th.

Originally designed by lighting visionary Jules Fisher for the 1976 P-Funk Earth Tour, the stage show features a mothership that descends from arena ceilings, stamping George Clinton’s imprimateur on modern concert production.

For the Essence Fest, Clinton and company are bringing an updated version of the stage show, which is being constructed at the Rock Lititz production campus in Nashville, making its debut for the first time at the fest.

The show will be produced by longtime collaborator Vivian Scott Chew and her New Jersey-based consultancy Chew Entertainment.

“To celebrate George in New Orleans, where the Mothership first touched down, is a beautiful full-circle moment,” said Vivian Scott Chew.