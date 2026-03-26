Jackson Browne, Judy Collins, Tom Paxton, And Tom Rush Among The 2026 Inductees Of The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

Judy Collins performs at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Boston (Photo: Paige Besse)

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inducted 12 new members during a late-night event at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston. The inductees include Jackson Browne, Judy Collins, Tom Paxton, Tom Rush, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Aretha Franklin, Mississippi John Hurt, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Muddy Waters, John Hammond, and Alan Lomax.

Highlights from the gala included John Oates paying tribute to Mississippi John Hurt and Beth Nielsen Chapman honoring fellow folk artist and friend Judy Collins.

Peter Wolf was on hand to pay tribute to the career of legendary bluesman Muddy Waters, while Bobby Rush shared stories of meeting Waters and Little Walter in Chicago as a teenager—an encounter Rush credited with changing the course of his life.

Paxton and Collins performed alongside a lineup that included Bobby Rush, John Oates, Crys Matthews, Paula Cole, Maggie Rose, Dom Flemons, Vance Gilbert, Joy Clark, and Ari Hest.

The evening’s performances also featured Lizz Wright, who performed a rendition of “Old Man,” and a set of guitar solos on “Ohio/Machine Gun” by Quinn Sullivan, Brad Whitford, and Buck Johnson. To conclude, Lizz Wright, Maggie Rose, Chrissi Poland, Crys Matthews, and Joy Clark performed a collaborative cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. in Boston.