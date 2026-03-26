Lily Allen Expands Her U.S. ‘West End Girl’ Tour With A New Round Of Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – British recording artist Lily Allen has announced an expansion of her forthcoming North American tour, adding a new round of arena dates for the fall of 2026.
The show, titled “Lily Allen Performs West End Girl,” will feature the singer-songwriter performing her new album, West End Girl, in its entirety and original track sequence at arenas across the U.S. and Canada.
The new leg of the tour begins at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 3 and concludes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 25.
These dates expand upon a previously announced itinerary of theater performances at venues including Massey Hall in Toronto, the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Artist presales begin on April 1, followed by the general public onsale on April 3.
Newly announced West End Girl shows
09/03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena
09/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
09/08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
09/12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
09/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
09/18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/21 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
09/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum