Lily Allen Expands Her U.S. ‘West End Girl’ Tour With A New Round Of Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – British recording artist Lily Allen has announced an expansion of her forthcoming North American tour, adding a new round of arena dates for the fall of 2026.

The show, titled “Lily Allen Performs West End Girl,” will feature the singer-songwriter performing her new album, West End Girl, in its entirety and original track sequence at arenas across the U.S. and Canada.

The new leg of the tour begins at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 3 and concludes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 25.

These dates expand upon a previously announced itinerary of theater performances at venues including Massey Hall in Toronto, the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Artist presales begin on April 1, followed by the general public onsale on April 3.

Newly announced West End Girl shows

09/03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

09/04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

09/08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

09/12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

09/18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/21 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum