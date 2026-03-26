Ottawa Bluesfest to Headline City’s 200th Anniversary with Free Day of Music

OTTAWA Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Ottawa Bluesfest, in partnership with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Tourism, has announced plans to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Canada’s capital with a full afternoon of free programming for 2026.

Set for July 19, the family-friendly daytime lineup will feature Natalie MacMaster & Family, Choir!Choir!Choir!, and Les Petites Tounes, along with “Blues In The Schools” and “Be In The Band” showcases.

Alongside the musical lineup, the festival will feature special family-friendly activities onsite, including: Museum fun hosted by Ingenium (the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum), circus demonstrations and aerial performances by Cirquonscient and activities and giveaways provided by Ottawa Fire Services.

“The Ottawa Bluesfest team is looking forward to being a part of Ottawa 200,” says Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. “This is a tremendous opportunity to add to the rich cultural history of our city through music, and we look forward to contributing even more by creating great memories this year and for many years to come.”

“Culture in Ottawa is meant to be experienced together,” adds Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. “Bluesfest on July 19 is an open invitation to the world to join Ottawans and experience the creativity, community, and energy that define our city. As one of our flagship festivals, it’s a moment where residents and visitors alike can come together and discover what makes Ottawa so special as a vibrant and welcoming destination.”

On the evening of July 19, the festival will also feature ticketed programming from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. featuring Canadian music icons and rising stars including The Guess Who, Connor Price, The Sheepdogs, Elisapie, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, 4KORNERS, Banggz, LeFLOFRANCO, Mely Walide, Paolo Stante Band, Rebelle, Savannah Shea, and TYR ONE.

The evening’s festivities will also feature a spectacular drone show. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) and the A la Carte Food Program.