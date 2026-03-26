Position Music Signs Artist/Songwriter JUTES to WW Publishing And Label Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music Founder and CEO Tyler Bacon has announced the signing of artist and songwriter Jutes to a worldwide publishing deal and label extension, through Position Music A&R, Joe Brooks. The expanded agreement marks the next chapter of Jutes’ creative evolution, allowing him to continue developing his distinctive blend of alternative rock grit and emotionally charged songwriting while collaborating closely with the Position team on upcoming releases and creative projects. Jutes to drop his new single “Disassociate” today, March 25th

“It’s been a true pleasure working with Jutes and his manager, Mike, on the Dilworth album over the past year. It’s rare to find such a fully realized artist and team. Our decision at Position to double down through future masters and expand into publishing reflects our confidence in what’s ahead. I’m excited for the world to experience this next chapter; the music, visuals, and performances are aligning perfectly for what I believe is his best album to date.” Brooks.

“Already love the whole team at position and have been working so well with them on my artist project it felt like a no brainer to bring my publishing over as well.” – Jutes

“I was really bullish on the work we were doing on the last album with the team at Position Music. Our collective work flow compliments Jutes’ project exactly the way it needs to in this climate. They made it really easy for us to have a larger conversation surrounding the next album and the publishing side of his business and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead” – Mike Maloian, 257 Mgmt

The rising alt-rock disruptor Jutes returns with his smoldering new single, “Disassociate.” Blending raw vulnerability with a brooding edge, the track explores the intoxicating push-and-pull of desire and emotional escape, further cementing Jutes’ reputation for fearless songwriting and storytelling. On “Disassociate,” Jutes pairs dark, hypnotic melodies with unfiltered lyricism that captures the surreal feeling of losing yourself in a moment, or in another person, when the outside world feels like it’s collapsing. The song balances sensual tension with a deeper emotional undercurrent, reflecting on the ways intimacy can become both refuge and escape when life feels overwhelming. This is about the world crumbling around me and me needing a break from empathizing and taking on everyone’s pain by disassociating with someone else” says Jutes. “Sometimes you have sex to feel something and sometimes you have it to feel nothing.”

This May, Jutes will be hitting the road for his Far From Dilworth tour, marking a major milestone in his global ascent by bringing his electrifying live show to fans across Europe.

FROM DILWORTH TOUR DATES

May 2, 2026 Glasgow, United Kingdom G2, The Garage

May 3, 2026 Manchester, United Kingdom Gorilla

May 5, 2026 Birmingham, United Kingdom XOYO Birmingham

May 6, 2026 London, United Kingdom Koko

May 8, 2026 Tilburg, Netherlands Cultuurfabriek Hall of Fame

May 9, 2026 Köln, Germany Club Volta

May 11, 2026 Hamburg, Germany Knust

May 12, 2026 Berlin, Germany Hole44

May 14, 2026 Warszawa, Poland Klub Hydrozagadka

May 15, 2026 Wien, Austria Arena Vienna

May 17, 2026 Paderno Dugnano, Italy Slaughter Club

May 18, 2026 Villeurbanne, France Transbordeur

May 20, 2026 Paris, France Trabendo

May 21, 2026 Antwerpen, Belgium Kavka Zappa

May 23, 2026 Köln, Germany Carlswerk

May 25, 2026 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

July 17, 2026 Mansfield, OH, United States Ohio State Reformatory