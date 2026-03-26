Shenandoah Announces 40th Anniversary Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary country group Shenandoah has announced plans to mark the band’s 40th anniversary with a major North American tour.

For their 40th anniversary run, Shenandoah will perform a career-spanning setlist, bringing fans a live experience packed with classic hits, fan favorites, and newer material.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on March 27 at Flying E Ranch in Arizona, with dates running through the spring, summer, and fall before wrapping at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Oklahoma on December 5.

In addition to the tour, Shenandoah is scheduled to appear at high-profile 2027 events, including Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa destination event in Cancun in January and a headlining slot at the iconic San Antonio Rodeo in February.

“Just to think—40 years,” notes lead singer Marty Raybon. “Days of late have been filled with memories of what this has truly meant to all of us. We have seen some of the best days in a lifetime, as well as some of the hard things called ‘life on life.’ I don’t know that we would change anything. We are grateful for every opportunity we have been given and a fanbase that continues to grow with us, love us, and support us through all of it.”