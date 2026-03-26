The Promoter 101 Podcast Episode 241: Killian + Company Founder Joe Killian

The Promoter 101 Podcast featuring Killian + Company Founder Joe Killian talking sponsorship and industry history that is simply next level from SummerStage in Central Park, Radio City Music Hall, AmEx and the First Ticket Presales.

A Special Chat with University of Chicago Student Anna Lilly, who is seeking a summer music industry internship, and she might be exactly what your office is needing this summer – Reach out to Anna at annamusic2026@gmail.com.



Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg.

Direct Link: https://tinyurl.com/4cpsuyrs

Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net

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Website: http://www.promoter101.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/promoter101

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