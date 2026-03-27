Alyssa Beach Joins The Press House As Director Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Press House has announced the hiring of Alyssa Beach as Director of the company’s Nashville operations, strengthening the publicity and partnerships agency’s presence in Music City.

In her new role, Beach will oversee Nashville-based client strategy and partnerships while contributing to core services, including media relations, strategic communications, event production, brand partnerships, and social media. She joins the agency’s leadership team alongside Founder and CEO Dawn Kamerling, Vice President Crystal Henderson, and West Coast Director Chloe Gonzalez.

A Chicago native who began her career in local theater before expanding into gallery and exhibition work in Nashville, Beach brings valuable cross-disciplinary experience to her new role at The Press House.

“Alyssa brings both creative depth and operational precision,” said Dawn Kamerling. “We’ve been deeply engaged in Nashville for years, and bringing her on as Director allows us to build on that foundation with dedicated, on-the-ground leadership. She understands how to support artists while executing at the level our clients expect.”

“The Press House has built a reputation for thoughtful, high-impact work across a wide range of clients,” said Beach. “I’m excited to join a team that understands how to connect culture and communications in a way that feels both strategic and authentic.”