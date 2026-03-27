Aya Nakamura Renews Her Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, announced it has renewed global publishing deal with singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura.

The renewal of the agreement, which was first reached in 2017, follows a big two-year run for Nakamura with milestones that included the release of her second consecutive No. 1 album, Destinée, and a performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

She’s also slated to complete a three-night residency at Paris’s Stade de France at the end of May that nearly sold out instantly.

“Warner Chappell Music has been a partner and a source of support for me since my beginnings, and I’m very happy to continue this collaboration with Matthieu and his team,” Nakamura said.

Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music France, adds: “Aya is a remarkable artist of rare sensitivity whose music has resonated around the world for nearly 10 years, reaching several generations. It is an honor for the teams at Warner Chappell Music France and myself to represent her repertoire and work with her on a daily basis. I thank her for trusting us with her music.”