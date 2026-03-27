BTS Reunion Concert Draws 18.4 Million Global Viewers On Netflix

(CelebrityAccess) — A livestreamed comeback concert by K-pop icons BTS drew more than 18.4 million global viewers, according to the streaming service Netflix.

The one-hour livestream marked the first time all seven members of the popular K-pop boy band were on stage together since 2022, following a hiatus while members completed their mandatory service in South Korea’s military.

The free concert, held at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, drew more than 100,000 fans but fell short of the 250,000 anticipated by authorities. Along with the musical performances, the event featured heavy security, including more than 7,000 police officers and strict crowd-control measures amid heightened global tensions.

Following the mixed results of the reunion concert, HYBE’s share price plummeted by more than 15% on Monday. However, the stock recovered somewhat over the week; as of Friday, it is down by just 3% from its Monday opening price.