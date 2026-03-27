Domain Capital Group Raises More Than $750 Million For An Entertainment Investment Fund

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Atlanta-based private equity investor Domain Capital Group announced the closing of $768 million in fundraising to back its second entertainment investment fund.

According to Domain, the fund will focus on investments in IP such as film libraries, television, and music catalogs, as well as other entertainment-related assets, including literary works, theatrical productions, and sports. The fund includes investments in partners such as Paramount Pictures and Sony Music Publishing, featuring artists such as Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

“We are pleased to announce the successful close of our second entertainment fund,” said Pete Chiappetta, Managing Director of Domain. “The entertainment industry continues to experience dynamic growth driven by an evolving distribution landscape and global demand for content. With this fund, we aim to build a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets that generate cash yield and preserve our investors’ capital under different market conditions.

“We believe in the long-term value of these assets, the growth of the industry aided by this age of digital content, and the ease of access created by streaming platforms and faster mobile devices,” Chiappetta added.