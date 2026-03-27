Revenue At CTS Eventim Topped $3 Billion For The First Time In 2025

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) – CTS Eventim, the European ticketing and live events company, announced it set a record with consolidated revenue topping €3 billion for the first time in fiscal year 2025.

The company attributed revenue growth to ongoing internationalization, the scaling of its technological platform, and continued strong global demand for live experiences. The new record comes just two years after the company broke the €2 billion revenue threshold.

Group revenue for the full year increased by 9.6 percent to €3.079 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 7.7 percent to €584 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 19.0 percent.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 19.2 percent year-on-year to €930.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.2 percent to €246.2 million with a margin of 26.4 percent.

According to Eventim, revenue from ticketing grew by 11.0 percent to €977.1 million in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9 percent to €453.7 million with a margin of 46.4 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue in the Ticketing segment increased by 11.1 percent from the previous year to €350.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.4 percent to €195.9 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 55.9 percent.

Growth in the segment was driven by the ongoing digitalization of ticket sales, the integration of international markets, and operational leverage in the platform business, the company said.

Eventim’s live entertainment operations generated revenue of €2.152 billion in 2025, up 9.2 percent, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 3.7 percent to €130.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.1 percent.

Revenue in the Live Entertainment segment increased by 24.6 percent year-on-year to €594.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, driving an adjusted EBITDA of €50.3 million and a margin of 8.5 percent.