Taylor Swift Named Artist Of The Year At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Thursday night, crowning Taylor Swift as the Artist of the Year for 2026. Along with her Artist of the Year win, Swift also picked up trophies for Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, and Pop Song of the Year for her hit “The Fate of Ophelia.” Swift further swept the fan-voted categories, winning Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Favorite Tour Style.

It wasn’t all Taylor Swift, however. Alex Warren took home the trophy for Song of the Year for his hit “Ordinary,” as well as Best New Pop Artist for 2026. Shinedown was recognized as the Best Rock Act of 2026, while Kendrick Lamar claimed the prize for Best Hip Hop Artist of the Year. The trophies for Best Country Artist and Best Country Album were both claimed by Morgan Wallen, while Ella Langley laid claim to Best New Country Artist for 2026.

Special honors were also a major highlight of the evening. John Mellencamp was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Ludacris received the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award. Miley Cyrus was honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Alex Warren added to his successful night by receiving the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

Performances for the night included TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue, who joined forces for the first time to perform a medley of “Hold On,” “Waterfalls,” “Shoop,” “What A Man,” “No Scrubs,” “Free Your Mind,” “Push It,” and “What About Your Friends,” giving fans a taste of their upcoming tour. Lainey Wilson treated the audience to renditions of her hits “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” “Hang Tight Honey,” and “Heart Like A Truck,” while John Mellencamp had the crowd on their feet with his classics “Jack and Diane” and “Pink Houses.”

Hosted by Ludacris, the event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It aired LIVE on FOX and was also broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Category winners are:

Song of the Year:

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year:

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift

Duo/Group of the Year:

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Best Collaboration:

“APT.” – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Pop Artist of the Year:

Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Song of the Year:

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year:

“The Life of a Showgirl”- Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop):

Alex Warren

Alternative Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Ensenada” – Sublime

Alternative Album of the Year:

“I Barely Know Her” – sombr

Best New Artist (Alternative):

sombr

Rock Artist of the Year:

Shinedown

Rock Song of the Year:

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park

Best New Artist (Rock):

Sleep Theory

Country Artist of the Year:

Morgan Wallen

Country Song of the Year:

“Good News” – Shaboozey

Country Album of the Year:

“I’m The Problem” – Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Ella Langley

Dance Artist of the Year:

David Guetta

Dance Song of the Year:

“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe

Dance Album of the Year:

“MAYHEM” – Lady Gaga

K-pop Artist of the Year:

ROSÉ

K-pop Group of the Year:

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year:

“Golden” – The Singing Voice of HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

K-pop Album of the Year:

“Ruby” – Jennie

Best New Artist (K-pop):

Cortis

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

“GNX”– Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

MOLIY

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

R&B Song of the Year:

“Folded” – Kehlani

R&B Album of the Year:

“PHOLKS”- Leon Thomas

Best New Artist (R&B):

Leon Thomas

World Artist of the Year:

MOLIY

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year:

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos”- Bad Bunny

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):

Beéle

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Grupo Frontera

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

“111XPANTIA” – Fuerza Regida

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Label of the Year:

Interscope Capitol

Tour of the Year:

The Weeknd

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

Jimin and Jungkook, “Are You Sure?!”

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Taylor Swift, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”

(New for 2026) Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category

“MONA LISA” – j-hope

Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category

Coldplay, Crowd cam

(New for 2026) Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category

“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel

Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

Tom Felton, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

(New for 2026) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category