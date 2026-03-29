CelebrityAccess VitalSigns Update

We are issuing a correction regarding information previously published on our website.

An earlier publishing of our VitalSigns contained information that did not meet our standards for accuracy and verification. It was reported that IAG booked Slayer, Mastodon, and Kerry King for the USA and Canada. After further review, it has been determined that the correct territories for each are Worldwide except the USA & Canada.

We take full responsibility for this error and sincerely apologize to our readers and to anyone affected by the misinformation.

The VitalSigns have since been updated to reflect the verified information.