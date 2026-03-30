100-Day Countdown To The Fourth Of July: America250 Reveals First Five Cities for July 3-4 Parties And Launches National Give-Back Campaign

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, today launched the official 100-day countdown to the Fourth of July with a wave of national announcements previewing how Americans can celebrate the week of July 4.

America250 unveiled the first five host cities for July 3-4 “America’s Block Party” events, alongside a historic call to action to give back for the 4th and new ways to participate.

“America250 is creating the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history through America’s Block Party,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “The Fourth of July has long been synonymous with neighborhood block parties – we’re turning up the volume on this beloved tradition by scaling it into a nationwide celebration anchored in live music.”

All 350 million Americans can take part in the shared experience by attending America’s Block Party events or tuning into the livestream on the iHeartRadio app from their own neighborhood gatherings.

New York – Historic July 3 Times Square Ball Drop: For the first time in its 120-year history, the Times Square Ball will drop outside of New Year’s Eve. On July 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the Ball will illuminate in a custom America250 design before descending at midnight into July 4. The Ball’s crystals for 2026 were custom-made for America’s 250th anniversary, featuring three distinct designs – Infinite Life (1.5-inch), Infinite Liberty (3-inch), and Infinite Happiness (4-inch). Each design features interwoven curves and circular motifs to reflect the shared ideals at the heart of America’s story.

Los Angeles – July 4 Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: On July 4, America250 will host a family-friendly concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, bringing together major musical artists and patriotic tributes for an in-person audience up to 50,000 and a nationwide livestream audience. Headlining talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – America’s Block Party at Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance: Set along Lake Michigan, Summerfest will serve as an official America250 Block Party location, welcoming fans from across the country for its July 4 celebration presented by Harley-Davidson. The event will feature a full day of live music, including performances by Jelly Roll, Sam Barber, The Temper Trap, BoDeans, Soul Asylum, Joywave, Jonah Kagen, and more.

Fort Campbell, Kentucky – Fort Campbell Festival: The home of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will host a July 4 festival for military families and the public, featuring The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert with special guests Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield, and the 101st Airborne Division Band. Expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees, the event is powered by Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and Ram, and produced by Fort Campbell MWR, 8 Track Entertainment, and MOTR Music.

Charleston, SC – SC250 Charleston will host an Independence Day Celebration in Waterfront Park: Charleston played a crucial role in the American Revolution and in advancing the nation’s founding ideals. The Independence Day celebration on the waterfront will feature a peninsula-wide fireworks display, the largest in the Southeast.

More details, ticket information, and additional city announcements will be available at America250.org.