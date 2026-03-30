Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records And Entertainment Add Four To Team

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment have announced four new hires as the label continues to expand its team following its reacquisition. Jay Cruze returns to the label in his new role as National Director, Promotion & Marketing, joined by Carly Leach, returning as Coordinator, Promotion & Marketing, and Christina Hunt as Manager, Digital Marketing. New to the team is Claudia Deters, who joins as Label Coordinator/Executive Assistant to President and CEO Jimmy Harnen.

“As the Big Machine Records/Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment team continues to charge forward, I’m very proud to announce these additions and promotions,” said Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta. “They are Machinists through and through, and their ferocious passion is contagious.”

In his new role, Cruze will oversee day-to-day chart objectives, single strategy and additional national promotion responsibilities for the label’s radio releases, reporting to Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment Senior Vice President Ryan Dokke. He previously served as National Director of Radio Strategy for Blue Highway Records.

Leach, a former Big Machine Label Group intern, returns full-time as Coordinator, Promotion & Marketing, where she’ll collaborate with Dokke, Cruze and the radio team on weekly tracking reports, creative requests and field support for Senior Directors.

Hunt has been named Manager, Digital Marketing, where she will support various digital and social initiatives across the label’s roster. She previously served as Label Coordinator & Executive Assistant.

Deters will manage administrative duties, scheduling and coordination for Harnen, while supporting various projects across the label’s roster.