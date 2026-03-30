Celine Dion Announces Plans For A Paris Residency

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced her return to the stage with plans for a high-profile residency in Paris this fall.

“Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support,” said Dion. “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life… I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited—obviously a little nervous—but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

Produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts, “Celine Dion Paris 2026” will officially get underway at Paris La Défense Arena on September 12, with a total of ten shows scheduled before it concludes on October 14.

The shows will mark Dion’s first return to the stage since 2022, when her Courage World Tour was canceled due to health issues. At that time, she received treatment for Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition that caused spasms affecting her ability to walk and use her vocal cords to sing.

While she stepped away from touring for several years, she did take the stage during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she performed “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower.

Artist presale will begin Tuesday, April 7, at 10:00 CEST, while the general ticket onsale will begin on Friday, April 10, at 10:00 CEST.

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 DATES:

Saturday, September 12

Wednesday, September 16

Saturday, September 19

Wednesday, September 23

Saturday, September 26

Wednesday, September 30

Saturday, October 3

Wednesday, October 7

Saturday, October 10

Wednesday, October 14