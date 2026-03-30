Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis Named Chairman & CEO Of Epic Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music has announced that Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis has been promoted to Chairman and CEO of Epic Records.

Lewis, who joined Epic in 2018 as Executive Vice President of A&R, was promoted to President in 2023, leading the label’s A&R team while overseeing day-to-day operations. In his new role, he will direct all aspects of Epic’s creative vision and business operations, reporting to Rob Stringer, Chairman of Sony Music Group.

“Through his experience and knowledge in a senior creative capacity at Epic over the last eight years, Zeke is eminently qualified to lead the label forward,” Stringer said. “Not only am I very pleased to make an appointment like this based on the executive growth of an internal candidate, but also because Zeke is highly respected and trusted by the artists and staff at Sony Music. I look forward to working with him and his team to magnify the musical vision of Epic Records.”

“I am truly humbled by the trust Rob has placed in me to lead this incredible label,” Lewis added. “Music has always been about the artist—their vision, their voice, their story. Everything we build here starts and ends with that belief. My focus, from day one, is to make this the best home for recording artists anywhere in the world. In a digital-first landscape full of noise and distraction, we have an opportunity to cut through and give creators something rare: a place where they are genuinely seen, supported, and set up to thrive. That is the mission, and I do not take it lightly.”

Prior to joining Epic, Lewis served as Senior Vice President of A&R at Motown Records. His career also includes producer and songwriter collaborations with artists such as Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Usher, and many others.