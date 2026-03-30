Goose Kicks Off Their Spring & Summer Tour At Jam In The Streets In Athens

ATHENS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Goose kicked off their 2026 Spring Tour with a headlining performance at the second annual Jam in the Streets festival in downtown Athens, Georgia while helping to raise funds for the battle against melanoma.
Presented by Jam for Cam, the two-day festival serves as a charitable effort to support melanoma research. The organization was fan-favorite founded in the fall of 2018 in honor of Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and Atlanta native who was diagnosed with melonma in his early teens and died of the disease at the age of 19 in 2018.
The festival gig served as the kick-off to Goose’s 2026 springand summer tour with upcoming performances scheduled for Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (April 10); FL’s War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19), and New Orleans, LA’s Saenger Theatre (April 21-22), and a special return to Austin, TX’s Moody Center (April 24) after performing a sold out show at the venue on New Year’s Eve in 2024.
Select dates will see Goose joined by a lineup of special guests—including Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, moe., Greensky Bluegrass, and Buffalo Traffic Jam. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Western Sun Foundation, supporting grassroots nonprofits in the cities the band visits.
GOOSE – LIVE 2026
APRIL
10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *
12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival †
14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
MAY
7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo
22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine
27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
JUNE
1 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre
3 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg
5 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026 †
13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^ #
15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #
16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #
19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #
24 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #
26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #
27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #
28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #
30 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #
JULY
1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #
2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #
3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡ #
4 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center § #
AUGUST
13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #
14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #
15 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater #
16 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort #
18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #
19 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater Δ #
21 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Δ #
22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‖ #
24 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #
27 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
29 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA #