Goose Kicks Off Their Spring & Summer Tour At Jam In The Streets In Athens

ATHENS, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Goose kicked off their 2026 Spring Tour with a headlining performance at the second annual Jam in the Streets festival in downtown Athens, Georgia while helping to raise funds for the battle against melanoma.

Presented by Jam for Cam, the two-day festival serves as a charitable effort to support melanoma research. The organization was fan-favorite founded in the fall of 2018 in honor of Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and Atlanta native who was diagnosed with melonma in his early teens and died of the disease at the age of 19 in 2018.

The festival gig served as the kick-off to Goose’s 2026 springand summer tour with upcoming performances scheduled for Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (April 10); FL’s War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19), and New Orleans, LA’s Saenger Theatre (April 21-22), and a special return to Austin, TX’s Moody Center (April 24) after performing a sold out show at the venue on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

Select dates will see Goose joined by a lineup of special guests—including Julian Lage, The Disco Biscuits, moe., Greensky Bluegrass, and Buffalo Traffic Jam. $1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Western Sun Foundation, supporting grassroots nonprofits in the cities the band visits.

GOOSE – LIVE 2026

APRIL

10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival †

14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

MAY

7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

JUNE

1 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre

3 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg

5 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026 †

13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^ #

15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

24 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

30 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

JULY

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡ #

4 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center § #

AUGUST

13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

15 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater #

16 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort #

18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

19 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater Δ #

21 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Δ #

22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‖ #

24 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #

27 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA #