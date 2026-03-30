Junos 2026: Full Winners List

HAMILTON, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The 55th annual JUNO Awards were held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, celebrating achievements in Canadian music from 2025. The nationally televised ceremony followed Saturday night’s industry gala, where the majority of awards were presented.

Tate McRae emerged as the night’s dominant force, winning four awards, including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year, despite not being in attendance. Her sweep made her the most awarded artist of the ceremony.

The broadcast leaned heavily into celebration and legacy. Joni Mitchell received the Lifetime Achievement Award, introduced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, and was honored with a multi‑artist tribute performance before joining performers onstage herself.

One of the most talked‑about moments of the night was a surprise Rush reunion performance, marking the band’s first live appearance since 2015 and drawing a major reaction from the audience.

Elsewhere, Aysanabee continued a breakthrough run with multiple wins, Daniel Caesar was named Songwriter of the Year, and The Beaches secured their third consecutive Group of the Year award.

Full Winners List (All Categories)

The complete and official winners list, covering every category awarded across the gala and televised broadcast, has been published by CBC Music and mirrors the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ official records.

You can view the full winners list here: