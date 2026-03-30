Kansas City Symphony Unveils Plans for New 4,600-Seat South Plaza Venue

KANSAS CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The Kansas City Symphony announced today that it is developing plans for a new live music venue. The space will host touring international artists and support a limited number of Symphony performances that suit the venue’s format and capabilities.

Located in Kansas City’s South Plaza district, the 4,600-capacity indoor venue will be custom-designed to support both live music and the live performance of films with orchestra, which regularly rank among the Symphony’s most in-demand offerings.

To develop the facility, the Symphony will collaborate with Populous and McCownGordon as the project’s design and construction leads, respectively. The venue is expected to host more than 100 events and 300,000 guests a year.

The new performing arts facility will be owned by the Kansas City Symphony and operated by MENI, a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, was founded in 2001 and promotes more than 300 events annually.

“This venue allows us to welcome more artists to Kansas City and ensures that the Symphony will continue serving this community for generations to come,” said Danny Beckley, President and CEO of the Kansas City Symphony. “Major performing arts organizations with high fixed costs must innovate, and building on the incredible success of MEMI, we’re doing exactly that.”

“At MEMI, our mission is to support orchestras by developing vibrant, successful live music venues that expand audiences and strengthen the institutions they’re designed to support,” said Ed Morrell, Chief Business Officer of MEMI. “We’ve seen incredible success with this model in Cincinnati, and Kansas City has the audience, the energy, and the opportunity to make it even stronger.