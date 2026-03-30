LISA Makes History As First K-Pop Artist With A Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – World-renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon LISA announces her first-ever Las Vegas residency, VIVA LA LISA, coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2026 for a limited run of select dates. With this announcement, LISA makes history as the first K-pop artist to perform a Las Vegas residency, taking the stage for two weekends on November 13 and 14 and November 27 and 28.

To participate in the LISA presale beginning Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT, fans can sign up from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. For artist presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to your account. More info can be found HERE.

The artist presale runs Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

LISA’s Las Vegas residency follows the success of her debut full length album, Alter Ego released last year. The album debuted at an impressive #1 on the Top Album Sales chart and in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#7). Listen to Alter Ego HERE. Most recently, LISA wrapped touring with BLACKPINK for their sold out DEADLINE World Tour.

VIVA LA LISA DATES:

Friday, November 13 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 14 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 27 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 28 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace