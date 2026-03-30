MUSE Announce North American Tour In Support Of Upcoming Album

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nearly one week after revealing their forthcoming tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, GRAMMY® Award-winning English rock titans MUSE are announcing an extensive North American amphitheater tour. Promoted by Live Nation, Muse – The Wow! Signal Tour is set to launch on July 5, with various pre-sales starting Tuesday, March 31, at 12:00 p.m. local time, and general on-sale beginning Friday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. local, at muse.mu. You can find additional information and the band’s full routing below. The Wow! Signal arrives June 26 via Warner Records.

Following MUSE’s headlining July 2 appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, the tour kicks off Sunday, July 5, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, then touches down in cities across the United States — dipping briefly into Canada for dates including the Festival d’été de Québec — before wrapping up at Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bowl on Monday, August 31. Along the way, the band will be supported by Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man on select dates, and The Temper Trap on all shows.

MUSE announced The Wow! Signal last week and shared the massive opening salvo of a lead single, “Be With You,” alongside a scene-setting official music video directed by Nico Paolillo (Deafheaven, BAD OMENS) and starring Ella Balinska (Resident Evil,The Occupant).

The “Be With You” video and its various teasers also hinted at the new album’s themes. The Wow! Signal takes its name from one of the most compelling interstellar mysteries of the last century: a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source. The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence “6EQUJ5” and wrote “WOW!” on the printout beside it — giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore.

While there’s still little to go on beyond The Wow! Signal’s title, the track list, and lead single, the commonalities therein speak to the forces powering MUSE’s new era: a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Unravelling VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

MUSE – The Wow! Signal Tour Dates

Jul 02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^

Jul 05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater * ~

Jul 07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul 10 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul 15 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 17 – Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec ^

Jul 18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul 29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater – ~

Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion – ~

Aug 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater – ~

Aug 18 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater – ~ +

Aug 20 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 22 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater – ~

Aug 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 26 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – ~

Aug 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – ~

^ festival

* support from Bloc Party

– support from Portugal. The Man

~ support from The Temper Trap

+ non-Live Nation date

MUSE, The WOW! Signal

1. The Dark Forest

2. Nightshift Superstar

3. Shimmering Scars

4. Cryogen

5. Be With You

6. Hexagons

7. The Sickness In You & I

8. Unravelling

9. Hush

10. Space Debris