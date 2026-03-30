SoundCloud Launches ‘Follower Exclusive Releases’ To Reward Superfans & Build Hype

(Hypebot) — SoundCloud has added Follower Exclusive Releases, a new feature designed to turn casual listeners into dedicated superfans by offering early or exclusive access to new music.

Available to SoundCloud Next Pro creators, this feature allows artists to share tracks exclusively with their followers, either as a permanent perk or a timed “early access” window before a wide release.

Turning Followers Into a Community

On SoundCloud, a “follow” has always carried more weight than on passive streaming platforms. With real-time commenting and direct messaging, the platform is built for engagement.

Follower Exclusive Releases leverages release day energy, giving artists a formal way to reward the fans most tapped into their creative process.

Whether it’s a raw demo, a work-in-progress, or a surprise drop, artists can now “stress test” music with their core audience, using fan feedback to shape a track and build momentum before it hits the mainstream.

Launching with Chris Stussy

To kick off the feature, SoundCloud partnered with Dutch DJ and producer Chris Stussy. Ahead of his debut album Lost, Found & Forgotten, dropping April 3rd, Stussy is giving his SoundCloud followers exclusive access to the track “What makes you Feel.”

“I’ve been using SoundCloud since the start,” says Stussy. “I’d like to share ‘What makes you feel…’ as a thank you for everyone who’s been listening to me on the platform all those years.”

+Read more: “From Genuine Story to Repeat Exposure: How Listeners Become Fans”

How to Access

Artists can begin gateing tracks for followers via their SoundCloud Next Pro dashboard today. Fans looking to access these exclusives should update to the latest version of the SoundCloud app on iOS or Android to ensure they don’t miss out on the next drop from their favorite artists.

Hypebot’s Bottom Line

In an era where “windowing” content has become a standard strategy for major labels, SoundCloud is bringing that same power to independent creators.