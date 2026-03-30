Spirit Music Strikes A JV With Singer/Songwriter David Ryan Harris

Nashville, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Spirit Music has announced the hire of noted singer, songwriter, and musician David Ryan Harris as VP of A&R. Harris also joins the roster as a songwriter and a JV partner through his company, Peace Pourage, Inc.

“I look forward to using my years of experience writing, touring, playing, and making authentic connections in the business and the world at large to bring value and new perspectives to the amazing team at Spirit,” Harris shared.

“I am thrilled to welcome David Ryan Harris to the Spirit Music team,” said Spirit Music CEO Frank Rogers. “Beyond being a fan and friend of David’s, I am excited by the wealth of knowledge and passion for music that he is bringing to Spirit. He will be a great asset and champion for our writers, artists, and staff.”

Best known as the frontman of the Atlanta rock band Follow For Now in the late 1980s, Harris has enjoyed a successful solo career while also writing and producing for artists such as Hootie & The Blowfish, Christina Perri, Zayn, and Natasha Bedingfield.

He recently won an APRA Billion Billions Milestone award for his work on Nelly’s 2010 single “Just a Dream,” which has surpassed one billion streams. He is also the co-writer of the Guy Sebastian and Lupe Fiasco collaboration “Battle Scars,” which went 9x Platinum in Australia.

In addition to releasing his own music, Harris has been a part of John Mayer’s band since 2004.