VENU Names Sarah Rothschild As SVP Of Strategic Finance And Investor Relations

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, today announced that Sarah Rothschild, a capital markets executive with experience spanning Madison Square Garden Entertainment, MSG Sports, Sphere Entertainment, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, has joined the rapidly expanding Company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.

“Sarah brings exactly the type of capital markets expertise we need as we continue scaling VENU,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “Her experience across leading public companies in live entertainment gives her a distinct perspective on how to position growth, build institutional relationships, and strategically deploy capital. As we expand our national venue portfolio, having someone with Sarah’s background leading investor engagement and financial strategy is a significant advantage.”

Rothschild will lead VENU’s investor relations, capital formation, treasury, and strategic financial communications, working clbosely with executive leadership to deepen engagement with institutional investors and support the Company’s continued expansion.

“VENU is at a remarkable stage in its growth trajectory,” said Rothschild. “Having worked across scaled entertainment platforms, I have seen firsthand what it looks like when a company reaches this inflection point, when the vision is clear, the foundation is taking shape, and the opportunity is still ahead. It is rare, and it is exactly why I wanted to be part of what comes next.”

Rothschild brings more than 15 years of experience in capital markets, investor relations, and corporate finance. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Investor Relations and Treasury at Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

In that role, she supported investor relations strategy and treasury oversight across three publicly traded entities, working directly with executive leadership, shareholders, and equity analysts to communicate company strategy, growth initiatives, and financial performance. She also played a central role in several capital market transactions — including spin-offs, secondary offerings, debt raises and refinancings — from execution through messaging to investors and the broader investment community.

Rothschild added, “What stands out with VENU is its ability to combine premium, experience driven assets with a model that is both scalable and capital efficient. The vision is differentiated, the demand is real, and the opportunity to build long term value from this point forward is compelling. I look forward to partnering with JW and the broader leadership team to help shape the Company’s capital markets strategy and deepen engagement with the investment community as we accelerate the next phase of growth.”

Prior to MSG Entertainment, Rothschild served as an investment analyst at a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund. She began her career in mergers and acquisitions financial due diligence at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she advised corporate and private equity clients on valuation, deal structure, and strategic transactions.