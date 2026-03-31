Austin Bianco Signs A Publishing Deal With Concord Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing has announced the signing of rising artist, songwriter, composer, and producer Austin Bianco to a worldwide go-forward co-publishing deal.

A native of Cleveland who successfully relocated to Nashville, Bianco is a multi-instrumentalist who played in both punk bands and a jazz trio while still in high school. After attending Belmont University, where he majored in songwriting and music production, Bianco signed his first publishing deal following graduation. He has since written and produced music across a variety of genres, including pop, hip-hop, country, and EDM, in addition to composing for film and television.

Bianco’s sync placements include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Horror Stories,” “All American,” “The Bold Type,” Netflix’s “Elite,” and HBO’s “The New Pope,” along with advertisements for L’Oréal, Ray-Ban, Xbox, and Google. His artist collaborations include work with Hayley Warner, Sierra Ferrell, Grey Zeigler, Sam Tinnesz, BRELAND, Fraser Churchill, Jeff Garrison, and many others.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Concord,” says Austin Bianco. “It felt like the right creative home from the start. There is such strong vision and support here, and being surrounded by those who truly believe in what I do means everything. I am looking forward to building something special together.”

“Austin fills a variety of roles in the writing room with such excellence and creativity,” added Melissa Spillman, VP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “He is quickly becoming a favorite among our roster and in Nashville writing circles. We are excited to add him to the Concord family.”