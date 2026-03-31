Fender Partners With MVT To Support UK Grassroots Venues

(VIP-NEWS) — The 12-month collaboration will see Fender work with MVT to provide support to venues that play a key role in the development of emerging artists.

The partnership includes Fender supplying equipment to selected venues and contributing to ongoing industry discussions around the sustainability and protection of grassroots spaces.

The announcement follows Fender’s participation at Venues Day 2026, where representatives engaged with venue operators and industry stakeholders on current challenges facing the live music sector.

“Grassroots music venues are the backbone of music culture,” said Liam Cunnah, Executive Vice President, EMEA at Fender. “We’re proud to be partnering with Music Venue Trust to directly support these crucial spaces that platform artists and nurture their career growth. Venues Day is just the first step in what we see as a long-lasting partnership that will help preserve live music throughout the UK.”

Denzil Thomas, Partnerships Lead at Music Venue Trust, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Fender, a brand that has remained a fixture in the hands of artists and on British grassroots stages. By working together, we can continue to support the needs of venues and the whole grassroots ecosystem across the UK.”