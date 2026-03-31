Knitting Factory Entertainment Selected To Operate And Book Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE) and Baltimore-based promoter and event marketer The Finn Group have announced a new partnership in which KFE will assume oversight of operations and talent buying at Pier Six Pavilion.

Located on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the 4,600-seat city-owned amphitheater made its debut in 1981. Over the decades, the venue has developed a reputation for hosting legendary artists such as Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Judas Priest, Jackson Browne, and Avicii.

Upcoming performances scheduled for Pier Six Pavilion include Tramped by Turtles on July 20, Lake Street Dive on August 4; and Joe Bonamassa and Gov’t Mule on August 8, among others.

According to KFE, the partnership will focus on engaging both national and local audiences while expanding opportunities for artists and producers across a wide array of genres, including Latin, Afrobeats, soul, rock, R&B, jazz, and symphonic performances.

KFE’s Peter J. Manning will serve as the lead talent buyer for the venue. An alumnus of Loyola College in Maryland and no stranger to the local market, Manning will focus on market development and programming at the seasonal amphitheater.

“Returning to Baltimore to book the historic Pier Six Pavilion is a true homecoming for me,” Manning stated. “Having spent my college years in this city, I know firsthand how vital this waterfront stage is to the community’s spirit. Working with The Finn Group, Knitting Factory Entertainment is committed to elevating that legacy by bringing a vibrant, diverse mix of national talent to the Inner Harbor. Our goal is to ensure the Pavilion remains a premier destination for world-class entertainment that reflects the beautiful diversity of Baltimore itself.”