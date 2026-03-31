Pulse Music Group Signs Rising Singer-Songwriter fliss

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rising London-based singer-songwriter fliss has secured a worldwide publishing deal with PULSE Music Group.

fliss made a splash in with her debut single, “Coming Around,” which has accumulated more than two million streams and was featured on the cover of Spotify’s New in Pop(#6), Next Gen Singer-Songwriters (#1), and Fresh Finds (US) (#1), alongside high placements on Fresh Finds Pop (#2), All New Pop (#6), and more.

“The first time I heard fliss I knew she was extremely special. The song “Coming Around” and the clip she released were both unique and exceptional. After hearing the rest of the songs I knew we had to sign her to PULSE Music Group. She is a once in a generation artist and I am thrilled we are now partners,” stated Scott Cutler, co-CEO of Pulse Music Group.

“I’ve been aware of fliss for a couple of years and her talent really is undeniable. She’s a phenomenal artist at the very start of what we believe will be a huge career. The songwriting is already shining through from day one — the songs are brilliant — and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” added Saul Fitton Senior Vice President, A&R/Head of Creative UK.

fliss commented, “From the moment I met Scott, Josh & the team at PULSE Music Group, I knew it felt right. What stuck with me was how many of them started out as songwriters, producers & artists, working their way through the industry purely through love for music. As a songwriter, that kind of passion & energy is what I related to most. PULSE have built a strong global team, and it feels extra special to also be building that connection in the US. I’m excited for a busy year ahead and feel lucky to have such an incredible team around me.”

fliss is managed by Sarah Stennett, CEO/co-Founder of the London-headquartered FAE, alongside Jessica Nolan (COO) and in house Artist Manager Tehya Bingham Thaker.