The AHL’s Board Of Governors Approves Bridgeport Islanders Relocation To Ontario

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The American Hockey League Board of Governors has unanimously approved plans to relocate the Bridgeport Islanders to Hamilton, Ontario, beginning with the 2026-27 season.

The team will compete in the AHL North Division and play at the newly renovated 18,000-capacity TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

Currently, the franchise calls Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Arena its home ice. However, the team has trailed the majority of the league in attendance, averaging 4,300 fans per game during the 2025-26 season according to figures compiled by HockeyDB.

The franchise, formerly known as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, joined the AHL in 2001. The team rebranded as the Bridgeport Islanders in 2021, aligning with their NHL owners the New York Islanders, who purchased the AHL team in 2024.