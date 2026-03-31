The Canadian Blues Music Awards Crown Inaugural 2026 Winners At Toronto Gala

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Canadian Blues Music Awards (CBMA) revealed the winners of the inaugural 2026 edition, presented this year by the Toronto Blues Society.

After its launch in 2025, the inaugural CBMAs honored outstanding achievements in 16 categories during its first year of activity, replacing the long-standing Maple Blues Awards.

Brandon Isaak emerged as the night’s triple-crown winner, earning awards for Blues Song (“Walkin’ With The Blues”), Electric Blues Recording (Walkin’ With The Blues), and Blues Guitarist of the Year. The public also made their voices heard as Blue Moon Marquee took home the Fan Favourite Award for Blues Artist or Group of the Year, while Tim Williams was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award following submissions from blues societies across Canada.

The inaugural CBMAs took place at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in downtown Toronto, hosted by noted Canadian blues artist and radio personality Danny Marks. The gala featured performances from Steve Marriner, who won for Blues Producer of the Year and tied for Blues Harmonica Player of the Year, alongside Female Blues Vocalist of the Year Crystal Shawanda and Blues Keyboard Player of the Year Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayn, along with triple-winner Brandon Isaak and nominee Dana Wylie.

The evening’s live performances were supported by the the award show’s official house band, “Pass the Envelope,” led by Musical Director Manny DeGrandis on bass and featuring Quincy Bullen on keyboards, Dave Patel on drums, Cecile Doo-Kingue on guitar, and Dan Jancar on sax. Between sets, Blazing Kitchen provided tacos to the attendees, and an after-party featuring performances by nominee Glenn Marais & The Mojo Train, Emerging Blues Artist winner Ollie Owens, and nominees JP LeBlanc and Secondhand Dreamcar.

“As we launch the CBMAs, we celebrate the outstanding community of singers, songwriters, and musicians who remind us all why the blues matter,” said CBMAs organizer Cindy McLeod. “Canadian blues musicians tell our stories, across the country and around the world. The CBMAs stand with them, support their journeys, and help ensure that their music continues to thrive.”

2026 CANADIAN BLUES MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS:

EMERGING BLUES ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Ollee Owens (Ollee Owens: Nowhere to Hide)

BLUES SONG OF THE YEAR

Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With The Blues (Walkin’ With The Blues)

ACOUSTIC BLUES RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Sue Foley: One Guitar Woman, A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar

ELECTRIC BLUES RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With The Blues

BLUES PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Steve Marriner (Steve Marriner: Hear My Heart; Big Dave McLean: This Old Life; David

Gogo: YEAH!)

FEMALE BLUES VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Crystal Shawanda (Crystal Shawanda: Sing Pretty Blues)

MALE BLUES VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Marcus Trummer (Marcus Trummer: From The Start)

BLUES GUITARIST OF THE YEAR

Brandon Isaak (Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With The Blues)

BLUES KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne (Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne: Ooh, Yeah!)

BLUES HARMONICA PLAYER OF THE YEAR TIE:

Guy Bélanger (Guy Bélanger: Postcards from London)

Steve Marriner (Steve Marriner: Hear My Heart; Big Dave McLean: This Old Life; David Gogo: YEAH!)

BLUES HORN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Cook (Wailin’ Walker: All Fired Up)

BLUES DRUMMER OF THE YEAR TIE:

Jim Casson (Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns: Canboro Canborough)

Sylvain “Sly” Coulombe (Chambers DesLauriers: Our Time To Ride)

BLUES BASSIST OF THE YEAR

Jasmine Colette (Blue Moon Marquee: New Orleans Sessions)

BLUES VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Harpoonist: “Show Me The Green” (Did We Come Here To Dance)

BLUES INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR TIE:

Bruce Morel (Morel Music International)

Ken Simms (Think Tank Music Network)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Tim Williams

FAN FAVOURITE AWARD FOR BLUES ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blue Moon Marquee