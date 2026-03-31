The Canadian Live Music Association Names Maddy Oliver As Interim Executive Director

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) announced the appointment of Maddy Oliver to the role of Interim Executive Director following the departure of President & CEO Erin Benjamin.

Oliver is no stranger to the CLMA ecosystem, having previously held multiple senior roles at the organization, including, most recently, Director, Membership & Industry Relations.

In addition to her work with the CLMA, Oliver is the Founder of Young Music Professionals, an advocacy organization supporting early and mid-career music professionals, and she sits on the Board of Directors of Women in Music Canada.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to again thank Erin Benjamin, our first-ever President & CEO, for her extraordinary leadership and lasting contributions to the CLMA and Canada’s live music sector,” said Nate Sabine, Chair of the CLMA Board of Directors. “We are very pleased that Maddy will step into the role of Interim Executive Director. She brings strong sector knowledge and a clear understanding of the organization and its mandate and will provide continuity as we move through this transition.”

“I am honoured to step into this role and support the CLMA during this period,” said Oliver. “This organization represents the collective voice of a passionate and resilient community, and it has been a privilege to be part of its growth. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our team, and our members to continue advancing the priorities that matter most to Canada’s live music community.”