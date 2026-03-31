The Eurovision Song Contest Expands To Asia With A New Competition

BANGKOK (CelebrityAccess) — Eurovision, the popular pan-European song competition, announced the launch of a new edition of the event in Asia for 2026.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Voxovation together with S2O Productions announced that Bangkok will be the host city for the inaugural edition of the event on November 14.

The Contest will be broadcast in partnership with Thailand’s Channel 3, with broadcasters from 10 countries across Asia confirmed with more to be announced in the coming months.

The long-running song contest, which debuted in Europe in 1956, has grown to become the world’s largest song competition, with more than 140 million fans tuning in to watch competitors from 35 different countries in 2026.

At launch, the list of participating countries for the Eurovision Song Contest Asia are as follows:

Bangladesh – NTV

Bhutan – Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS)

Cambodia – TV5 Cambodia

Laos – Vientiane Capital Television (VTE9)

Malaysia – Media Prima (TV3)

Nepal – Himalaya TV

Philippines – ABS-CBN

South Korea – produced by PK Inc

Thailand (Host) – Channel 3

Vietnam – Vietnam Television (VTV3)