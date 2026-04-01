New Data Reveals That Streaming Is 70% of Total Recorded Music Revenue

(Hypebot) – The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has released its Global Music Report 2026, breaking down how the global music industry performed in 2025. We’ve compiled five key takeaways that matter most to independent artists navigating today’s fast-changing industry.

Read on for deeper insights and learn how to use these trends to your advantage with tips and tools from CD Baby.

Global recorded music revenue grew 6.4% in 2025

For the first time, global recorded music revenue surpassed $30 billion in 2025, with growth increasing to 6.4%, up from 4.7% the year before. That growth was consistent across 57 of the top 58 markets — only because, IFPI notes, one market had a record 2024 year.

Latin North America was the fastest growing region at 17.1% YoY. The Middle East and North Africa (15.2%), Sub-Saharan Africa (15.2%), and Asia (10.9%), all saw double-digit growth, too.

+Read more: “How Money Actually Flows Through the Music Industry in 2026”

Paid subscription streaming revenues increased 8.8%

Streaming remains the engine of industry growth. Paid subscription streaming revenue rose 8.8% in 2025, helping push total streaming revenue past $22 billion for the first time. Streaming now accounts for nearly 70% of total recorded music revenues, underscoring today’s streaming-first reality.

Looking to get your music onto streaming platforms like Spotify? Create a CD Baby account today and distribute to over 150 platforms with no annual fees.

Physical music trade revenues increased 8.0% – outpacing digital

For only the second time on record, revenue growth from physical formats outpaced that of digital. Vinyl sales grew 13.7% YoY, largely driven by the world’s leading physical market, Japan. IFPI notes, “Beyond serving as a listening format, physical products also provide superfans with a tangible means of expressing their fandom.”

Plan a merch strategy for your next release. Check out our tips for boosting your merch sales here.

+Read more: “Why I Built a Music Discovery Platform That Finds, Not Buries, Niche Artists”

Performance rights revenue grew 0.3%

Despite a modest 0.3% increase, 2025 marked the fifth successive year of growth for performance rights. Altogether, performance rights accounted for 9.3% of total global industry revenue.

It’s an important reminder that your music may be generating more types of royalties than you’re collecting. Register your music with a Performance Rights Organization (PRO) such as ASCAP, BMI, or SESAC to collect performance royalties and sign up for CDB Boost to collect digital performance royalties and more.

Record labels invested $8.1 billion in artists

In 2024, record labels invested a total of $8.1 billion in A&R and marketing — highlighting just how critical promotion is in today’s landscape.

While that number may feel out of reach for independent artists, success doesn’t require massive budgets. The industry’s continual shift toward creator-first platforms means independent artists have access to professional-grade tools, strategies, and teams to help them grow.

Build your foundation with our complete Guide to Music Marketing and explore our marketing tools to begin growing your fanbase.

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