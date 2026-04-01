Lindsey Buckingham Escapes Injury In Alleged Attack By Stalker In San Diego

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Musician and singer Lindsey Buckingham, formerly of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, was reportedly accosted by a fan in San Diego on Wednesday.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Buckingham was attending an appointment in the city when a woman allegedly threw an unknown substance into his face before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified a suspect, though no arrest has been made. Authorities informed NBC News that Buckingham was not injured in the incident.

Law enforcement noted the woman has been linked to past incidents involving the alleged stalking of the artist.

Buckingham is best known for his long tenure with Fleetwood Mac and for his extensive career as a solo performer.