Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill On Stage During Moulin Rouge! The Musical

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway.

According to the Associated Press, the rapper began to feel very ill during the show and was replaced by an understudy for the remainder of the performance while she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A spokesperson for the artist told the AP that doctors attributed the illness to extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels. She has since been discharged and is resting at home.

She later took to social media to share an update with fans, writing:

“I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve,” she wrote.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t,” she added.

Her illness comes just a week after she made her Broadway debut as nightclub impresario Harold Zidler in the show at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Her run in the role is scheduled to conclude on May 17.