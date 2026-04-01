Sam Shah Named Head Of Artist Relations & Development At Tipify

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Tipify, a direct support platform to help artists connect with fans, announced the appointment of veteran industry executive Sam Shah to lead Artist Relations and Development.

In his new role, Shah will oversee artist relations and development at Tipify, while collaborating with both emerging and established artists.

Shah joins Tipify after holding an A&R role at ATO Records, the independnet label known for Alabama Shakes, Black Pumas, and My Morning Jacket. He also worked as an artist manager at Mick Management before he went on to found General Public Management in Austin, Texas, and launched a digital video platform focused on helping fans discover emerging artists.

“Independent artists have never had more tools available to them, and yet the gap between making great music and building a sustainable career has never felt wider,” said Dan Carucci, CEO of Tipify. “Bringing Sam on board right now as we’re scaling our artist community and deepening our platform is about closing that gap. He knows the label world, he’s managed artists through real career moments, and he’s built programs from scratch. That’s exactly what this role calls for.”

“Tipify is building something that feels both timely and necessary,” said Shah. “Artists today need more than exposure; they need real fan connections, real support, and new pathways to grow. I’m excited to help shape a model that puts artists first in a meaningful way.”