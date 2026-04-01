Shakira Announces New U.S. Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Run

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian music icon Shakira revealed plans for a limited run of U.S. dates as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, hitting arenas in select markets this summer.

The newly announced round of shows kicks off at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on June 13 and concludes at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on July 25. The tour will coincide with the FIFA World Cup and overlap with several host cities across the U.S.

Shakira just wrapped the Mexico leg of the tour, including a free March 1 performance at Mexico City’s Zócalo which drew more than 400,000 fans for what was reported as the largest crowd ever recorded for the city’s public square.

She also completed a record-setting 13-show run at Estadio GNP Seguros, selling more than 800,000 tickets for the dates.

The tour kicked off in 2025 with a run of shows in Latin and North America, including major stadium plays in Miami, East Rutherford, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, and more. This news follows the release of Shakira’s new single “ALGO TÚ” which features rising Colombian singer Beéle.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 U.S. Dates:

Sat Jun 13 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Jun 14 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Wed Jun 17 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Jun 19 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Tue Jun 23 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Jun 26 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 1 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Mon Jul 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Thu Jul 16 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thu Jul 23 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Atlantic City, NJ — Boardwalk Hall

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2026 International Dates – Previously Announced:

Sat May 2 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Copacabana Beach

Fri Sep 18 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 19 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 20 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Sep 25 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Sep 26 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Sep 27 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 3 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sun Oct 4 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Fri Oct 10 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium

Sat Oct 11 — Madrid, Spain — Shakira Stadium