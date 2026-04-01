Sony Music Publishing Names Shane Knotts Senior Vice President, Global Royalites

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Shane Knotts to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Royalites, effective immediately.

Knotts, who is based out of Sony Music Publishing’s Nashville offices and will continue to report to Dale Esworthy, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Administration.

Shane joined Sony Music Publishing in 1994 and most recently served as Vice President, Global Royalties.

Shane Knotts said, “31 years later, I am still working for such a great company, doing something that I truly love. The growth that SMP has experienced over those years has been truly remarkable, and I am so very happy to be part of such a great team that continues to go above and beyond for songwriters.”

Sony Music Publishing EVP, Worldwide Administration, Dale Esworthy said, “Shane’s application of lean principles and love of making everything more efficient has allowed SMP to continually handle increasing volumes of data smoothly and proficiently for our songwriters and clients. We couldn’t be happier to recognize Shane’s ongoing contributions with this promotion.”