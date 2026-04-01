The Music Sustainability Alliance Announces The Inaugural MSA Bobby Weir Sustainability Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Sustainability Alliance (MSA) has announced the establishment of the MSA Bobby Weir Sustainability Awards. The annual honors recognize individuals and organizations within the music industry for efforts in environmental responsibility and climate action. The inaugural awards ceremony is scheduled for the 2026 Music Sustainability Summit (MSS26) on April 14 in Los Angeles.

The awards are supported by the family of Bobby Weir and acknowledge leadership in areas such as green touring, sustainable venue operations, supply chain innovation, and fan engagement. Weir’s environmental advocacy dates back to the early years of the Grateful Dead and includes work with organizations such as REVERB, the Furthur Foundation, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Nominations are being gathered from across the music industry, including artists, venues, vendors, and promoters. Honorees will be selected by a judging committee consisting of Weir family representatives and executives from the Trellis Group, Hip Hop Caucus, and the MSA. Evaluation criteria focus on the impact and innovation of sustainability initiatives within the music ecosystem.

The MSS26 program will also feature discussions on fan travel emissions, zero-waste festival strategies, instrument materials, and the sustainability implications of artificial intelligence. Confirmed speakers for the summit include representatives from Live Nation, AEG, Universal Music Group, Spotify, Oak View Group, and Taylor Guitars.