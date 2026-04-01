Warner Music Group To Acquire Revelator

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced it has agreed to acquire Revelator, the independent music platform servicing the independent music business.

Founded in 2012, Revelator serves as a digital music distributor, rights management, royalty, accounting and analytics company. According to Warner, the integration of REvelator will expand the suite of services that WMG labels and ADA offer to artists and the independent community while expanding the label group’s label services reach with independents.

WMG CEO Robert Kyncl said: “The combination of Revelator’s leading-edge technology and array of premier services with our global infrastructure will turbocharge our joint mission to support more labels and artists around the world. I’m very pleased to welcome the Revelator team to the WMG family.”

Revelator Founder & CEO Bruno Guez said: “Since launching Revelator in 2012, we’ve striven to make the music industry fairer, simpler, and more transparent by bridging the gap between creativity, technology, and distribution. We’re very happy to partner with WMG to superserve artists, labels, and distributors around the world.”

The transaction, which is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next quarter, Warner Music said.