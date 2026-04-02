Andre Belcourt And Will Marshall Join WME’s Contemporary Music Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced the expansion of its contemporary music team with the hire of veteran agents Andre Belcourt and Will Marshall.

Belcourt joins the electronic music department from NGE Agency, bringing several clients including Bontan, Elliot Schooling & Liam Palmer, La La, L.P. Rhythm, Mad.Again, and Us Two. He will be based in the London office, reporting to Stephanie LaFera, Partner and Head of EMD.

Will Marshall, also based in London, joins WME from Primary Talent. His roster of alternative, indie, and rock artists includes beabadoobee, Antony Szmierek, Baby Queen, Gurriers, Matilda Mann, and Momma. In his new role, he will report to Josh Javor, Partner and Head of London Music.

“Andre and Will are both exceptional agents with sharp creative instincts and deep relationships in their respective genres,” stated Kirk Sommer, Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring. “Their additions position us to continue building a world-class roster across electronic, indie, and alternative music.”