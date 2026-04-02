April 2026 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Apr
10
2026
|
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|
Apr
11
2026
|
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|
Apr
12
2026
|
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|
Apr
25
2026
|
Xfinity Mobile Arena
|
Jun
12
2026
|
Bonnaroo Music Festival
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
2105TOTAL THIS YEAR
87TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
Atlas Touring
-
Atonal
FORAGER - Joe Booley (Europe)
You Win Again Gravity - Joe Booley (Europe)
-
Clockwork
Hayley Zalassi - Tom Parkin
LILY C-D - Tom Parkin
Lug - Joe Fearnley
Wax Theif - Joe Fearnley
-
Concerted Efforts
The Reds, Pinks & Purples - Mary Goree (North America)
-
Borchetta Entertainment Group
Kendell Marvel - Shelby Marvel
The Band Perry - Shelby Marvel
Trey Pendley - Shelby Marvel
-
Castlight Media & Management Group
B2K - Jeanine McLean
Brittney Spencer - Jeanine McLean
Omarion - Jeanine McLean
Tone Stith - Jeanine McLean
-
Cosmica Artists
Erin Memento - Gil Gastelum
Mel Muñiz - Gil Gastelum
-
Pacific Music Group
Tiffany Young - Jonathan Serbin
-
Chapter-I Inc.
-
Concord Music Publishing
-
Faber Alt
-
Innerv8 Musiq Publishing
-
Because London Records
-
-
Dialled In
-
Giant Music
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
Save My Love
Kygo
|
2
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
3
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
4
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
5
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
6
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
7
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
8
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago