ATG Entertainment Announces The Launch Of ATG Live

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ATG Entertainment, formerly the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced the launch of ATG Live, a dedicated division for concerts, comedy, and events. The new division will work with promoters, artists, and other stakeholders to produce more than 500 events per year across 18 venues, accounting for more than a million tickets annually.

ATG Live will program venues ranging from the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans to San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre and the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. Upcoming shows include Santana, Jill Scott, Billy Strings, Goose, Lily Allen, Lord Huron, David Byrne, Cake, Ella Mai, Wilco, and Nikki Glaser.

The division will be helmed by Senior Vice President Erik Newson, who brings more than three decades of experience to the role. He previously joined ATG Entertainment to program talent at the Saenger Theatre and Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans.

“ATG Live was built with a clear intention: to present iconic shows in the highest quality venues, while being thoughtful about how and where artists connect with their audiences,” says ATG Senior Vice President, Erik Newson. “We see a real opportunity to offer an alternative to the increasingly standardized national touring model by curating exceptional artists and experiences that feel purposeful, artist‑driven, and truly special for fans.”

“I’m genuinely excited to be part of this launch because I believe deeply in ATG Live’s mission and values — both nationally and globally. At a time when so much feels fragmented, the power of live entertainment to bring people together matters more than ever. There is something irreplaceable about sharing a room, a moment, and a performance, and that sense of connection is at the heart of everything we’re building,” Newson added.

The ATG Live team also includes VP of Programming Kevin Couch, who handles the San Antonio, Tulsa, Little Rock, and Springfield markets. A former touring drummer turned artist manager, Couch worked with artists such as Color Me Badd before founding CBC Creative, where he earned Addy and Muse Awards for design and branding work.

Jenn Sonick will continue to serve as Director of Programming, overseeing all content at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. Sonick joined ATG Entertainment five years ago following a stint at AEG Presents Rocky Mountains.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect accurately reflect Jenn Sonick’s role at ATG.