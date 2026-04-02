Daniel Rubin Promoted To VP At Element1 Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Element1 Music, the artist management company founded by industry veteran Chris Woltman, announced the promotion of longtime executive Daniel Rubin to Vice President.

In his new role, Rubin will help lead artist development and creative strategy while continuing to manage The Band CAMINO, half•alive, and Sawyer Hill, as well as producers Erik Ron and James Flannigan.

“Daniel has been an integral part of Element1 for 10 years, and it has been beyond impressive to be by his side as he has worked tirelessly for our artist-partners,” said Chris Woltman, Founder of Element1 Music. “He has become a manager whose approach defines commitment and creativity in our constantly evolving world. He has grown into a force in management and a leader within our team. We are beyond proud of what he has built and for what lies ahead in this next step.”

Rubin joined Element1 more than a decade ago after running his own independent artist management company while attending CSU Long Beach, following an early stint at Hopeless Records.

Recent highlights for Rubin’s clients include producer Erik Ron marking his 10th No. 1 hit at Active Rock Radio. Additionally, The Band CAMINO sold out headline dates at Chicago’s Salt Shed, Brooklyn’s Paramount, and Nashville’s Pinnacle as part of the NeverAlways Tour.

“Ten years goes fast when you’re doing work you love with people you trust,” Rubin said. “I’m deeply grateful to Chris and Element1 for the opportunity to help shape this next chapter while continuing to support the artists and producers I’m fortunate to work with every day. This team has always believed in the long game, and I look forward to building on that work in an expanded role.”