Gov’t Mule Announces Kicking In Your Stall Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by the noted guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Warren Haynes, announces a slew of new summer headlining dates for North American for 2026.

Gov’t Mule’s Kicking In Your Stall Tour will take place between July 22nd and August 23rd surrounding the band’s co-headlining tour with longtime friend and blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa

The tour is scheduled to wrap at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado on August 23.

Gov’t Mule features Warren Haynes on guitar, vocals], Matt Abts on drums, Danny Louis on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals, and Kevin Scott on the axe.

Gov’t Mule Summer Tour

July 22 – Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House

July 24 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff

July 28 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion (public on-sale is April 16)

August 4 – TBA

August 6 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

August 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom

August 18 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

August 19 – Rexford, MT @ Abayance Bay Marina

August 20 – TBA

August 22 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge

August 23 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater