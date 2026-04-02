Phish Announce The 10th Annual Phish: Riviera Maya For 2027

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced plans to return to Mexico in early 2027 to host the 10th annual Phish: Riviera Maya destination concert experience.

Presented by 100x Hospitality, Phish: Riviera Maya will take place at Mexico’s Moon Palace Cancún fom January 27-30, 2027, featuring eight full live sets from Phish across four nights.

The destination weekeend will also feature a full slate of activities, art, off-site excursions, dining and other events.

All-inclusive packages for Phish: Riviera Maya will be available Friday, April 10 at 1:00 pm (ET) at phishrivieramaya.com. Each event package includes premium resort accommodations, access to all of Phish’s performances, round-trip airport transportation, unlimited top-shelf drinks, all-inclusive dining options, late-night DJ sets, activities, and off-site excursions.

A detailed schedule of performances, activities, and local tours will be announced in the leadup to the event.